Dreams really do come true.

Two of my favorite words are "Target" and "outlet". Who can afford to pay full retail in this economy?!

Not me. I'm always looking for some sort of discount or digital coupon because it pains me to pay full price. Seriously, it actually stings. Every penny counts these days.

Target Quarterly Sales Down Amid Backlash Over Pride Month Products

Now, I've heard about buying Target overstock pallets and I've seen all those unboxing videos on YouTube, but have you ever been to a Target outlet store?

You know how much of a time-suck your standard Target visit can be, so just imagine how lost you could get inside of a Target outlet store! Red Tag is Michigan's new "unofficial" overstock outlet and it just opened in Macomb. Here's what to expect:

Well, big discounts, for one. Everything in the store comes from the big red bullseye including everything from home goods, to essentials like body wash and deodorant, to kids toys.

The best part is this Target outlet store is located directly in-between two actual Target stores! Way to strategize and know your customer base, Red Tag. The only snag with stores like this is once the stock is gone, it's gone. However, you'll find seasonal items like back to school gear and summer staples.

I'm currently trying to fight the good fight; attempting to convince my boyfriend we need to make a pilgrimage to the Canton, Michigan IKEA however, he's not so eager to test our relationship. Perhaps the Target outlet can be a happy medium?

Target Red Tag Macomb MI

