How Will 40-Day Target Boycott Affect Indiana Shoppers?

Consumers nationwide are currently participating in a 40 day Target boycott as prices continue to climb.

What does this mean for shoppers here in the Hoosier state?

After the "24-hour economic blackout" that took place on February 28, 2025 shoppers are looking to amplify their frustrations and concerns over high prices and the rollback of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives by targeting individual big box retailers.

Coincidentally, we're starting with Target first!

Beginning Wednesday, March 5 protestors and organizers are encouraging consumers who would normally shop at the "bullseye retailer" to spend their hard-earned dollars elsewhere. This even includes selling off any stock you own in the big box retailer!

Protestors chose the March 5th start date of the boycott as it marks Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent, the Catholic period of repentance that ends on Easter Sunday. Symbolic much? If Jesus can walk through the desert for 40 days you can avoid making a Target run for the new several weeks for the greater good, right?

Upcoming Corporate Boycotts

This 40-day Target boycott is only the beginning. Also underway is a week-long boycott of Amazon which is set to end on March 17th. Protestors are also encouraging consumers to avoid shopping at Walmart stores the week of April 7- 13, 2025 as well as participating in the next scheduled economic blackout on April 18, 2025.

What to Expect

So, what can we expect to see across Indiana's 24 Target stores during the boycott? I wouldn't expect to see anything out of the ordinary and I'm sure it will simply be business as usual. However, we won't know the true impact of the 40-day boycott until after the Easter holiday.

However, online publication People's World claims we're already starting to see the effects:

The Feb. 28 “Economic Blackout,” a national 24-hour boycott of major retailers and credit card companies, had a measurable and significant impact on the profits of some of the leading corporate backers of the Trump administration and backsliders on DEI policies.

