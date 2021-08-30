Get ready to take off…with Twenty One Pilots. Twenty One Pilots take the stage at TD Garden in Boston Saturday, October 23rd.

We’ll fly you and a friend to Boston, give you tickets to the show, put you up in a swanky hotel, even hand you 500 bucks in petty cash courtesy of Elektra records. It’ll be the best Saturday of the summer!

So what are you waiting for? Enter now.

What You Can Win

Roundtrip airfare for two (2)

Two (2) Nights Hotel Stay

Two (2) tickets to see Twenty-One Pilots in Boston

$500 in Cash

How to Play

So, how do you get in on this getaway? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner must be 21 years old. Promotion ends September 17, 2021.