Travel back to the 1950s at this grand opening for a restored diner in Muskegon.

Back in November of 2021, it was announced that Pal's Dinner would be moving from Grand Rapids to Muskegon.

Pal's Diner became an addition to the Hot Rod Harley Davidson after they removed a window frame from the side of the building.

The grand opening for the new (but with nostalgia) and improved Pal's Diner is happening today from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM.

Not only is the grand opening for the diner, but it will also be a Bike Night event for the Hot Rod Harley Davidson dealership.

The dealership's marketing director, Jamie Gillard told a source that,

"They actually took everything out of the diner and refurbished it and brought it back in. They reupholstered the seats, they redid the neon lighting and a lot of the smaller fixtures and things like that. They kept all of the memorabilia."

Once you step inside the diner, you are immediately transported to the 1950s era.

With the vintage linoleum and tabletop jukeboxes, Pal's Diner is a blast from the past in all of the right ways!

Pal's Diner is a moving girl!

Before its journey from Grand Rapids to Muskegon, Pal's Diner originally opened in New Jersey back in 1954.

However, with this new location not having an operational kitchen, the Hot Rod Harley Davidson dealership will be using Pal's Diner as an events space.

In addition to the events space model, the dealership also plans to host food trucks and various things on hand while it is warm weather outside.