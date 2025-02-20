New Michigan Restaurant Asks Diners to Pay What They Can

What's the catch?

A new restaurant concept is coming to Michigan and it almost seems to good to be true. Are there really no prices on the menu?

I personally hate it when I don't see any prices on the menu. In my opinion that signals that the menu items are ridiculously overpriced and the restaurant is too ashamed to put the price in writing. Conversely, there are plenty of high-end restaurants that don't share their pricing on the menu because to their clientele, money is no issue! Must be nice.

Read More: 10 Most Expensive Restaurants in Michigan

However, at this Michigan restaurant that couldn't be further from the truth. Located along the western lakeshore in Muskegon, Michigan you'll find a new café and non-profit where everyone is equal when seated at the table.

How Does it Work?

Love Café is a new eatery set to open in March 2025 where diners are only asked to pay what they can-- even if that's nothing at all. As their website explains,

Our guests will experience a restaurant that is very familiar to them: They will be greeted by a host, seated at a table, offered beverages and a menu, will place an order and receive their food. The menu will not display prices. When the check comes, it will list each item that was ordered with a blank line next to it where the guest can fill in how much they will be paying

Diners can choose to pay more than their meal would typically cost, pay regular pricing for their meal, or simply pay whatever they can.

A partnership between Love INC of Muskegon and Muskegon County, Love Café is a volunteer-driven and skills training program that helps prepare individuals for future employment. Learn more and find out how you can help here.

