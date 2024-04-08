How To Spot Swingers in Michigan

There are at least 70,000 Michigan residents in the swinging lifestyle according to estimates. Here are some tricks on how to identify them.

It is nearly impossible to get a rock-solid count of swingers. However, Bedbible.com estimated that 2.4 million people participated in the sharing lifestyle in 2023. In 2018 the website SexClubDiary pointed out that there were over 70,000 Michigan members of one popular swinger website. This likely means there are far more, as many swingers could be on different pay sites and those numbers are 6 years old.

It goes without saying that this lifestyle isn't for everyone. Having an open mind, a secure relationship with no jealousy, and good health is likely needed to explore the world of swinging.

I used to joke that there was one super easy way to spot swingers in the wild. If you're at an Applebees at 10 PM on a Friday night and you see two couples having dinner and drinks, pay careful attention. Are the men wearing Affliction shirts? Do the women look too attractive for the men? If you answered yes to those questions, you've spotted swingers. LOL But seriously, there are apparent indicators that a swinger is in your midst.

6 Ways to Identify Swingers in Michigan

Upside-down Pineapple

Let's start with the most obvious. By now, most people have heard that an upside-down pineapple is a swinging sign. This started with an upside-down pineapple in your shopping cart. Now you can buy tons of different products or even stickers with upside-down pineapples so you don't have to grocery shop for people.

Upside down pineapple equals swingers Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Pampas Grass a.k.a. Cortaderia Selloana

This is a strange one that started as an urban legend that began to stick in the swinging community.

Pampas Grass Canva loading...

Black Ring Worn on Right Hand

The black ring has become very popular in the swinging community. They're not just wearing them on their right hands, some guys in the lifestyle have black wedding bands.

Black ring on the right hand could indicate that person is a swinger. Canva loading...

Read More: 8 Clothing Optional Resorts Within Driving Distance of Kalamazoo

Garden Gnomes

Aside from upside-down pineapple welcome mats and door knockers, other outdoor decorations have somehow become a swing thing. The gnome symbol has been gaining popularity for years according to swinger-symbol.com.

Yard ornaments like garden gnomes could be a sign of a swinger Canva loading...

Pink Flamingo Yard Ornaments

The same site that mentions garden gnomes also says that Pink Flamingo yard ornaments are also a sign that a swinger lives here.

Yard ornaments like Pink Flamingos could be a sign of a swinger. Canva loading...

Hot Tub

Let's be clear, over 7 million Americans own hot tubs. There are only an estimated 2.4 million swingers in the U.S. Whereas many swingers own hot tubs, many more nonswingers also own hot tubs.

Hot Tub Canva loading...

I will leave you with a final thought. There's no judgment here. Life is short. As long as you're not hurting anyone be safe, respectful, and have fun.

Nine Place You Can Take a Date in SW Michigan Gallery Credit: Canva