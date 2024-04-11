How to Spot Swingers in Ohio

Are your neighbors' swingers? Here are 6 signs that a swinging couple lives next door. In Ohio, at least 82,000 people are in the swinging lifestyle according to estimates from SexClubDiary. Those estimates are from 2018 and are based on just one lifestyle website, therefore the numbers are likely much higher.

There is no real scientific way to get an accurate count of how many people in America consider themselves swingers. In 2023, the website Bedbible.com estimated that 2.4 million Americans were sharing love with others in that capacity.

Important note: The identifiers mentioned below are from a website called swinger-symbol.com. If you have any swingers in your life, they will likely tell you that have never heard that these are items swingers use to identify themselves. Well, except for the upside-down pineapple thing. There's no denying that. There's no solid way to verify if these are real or urban legends.

6 Ways to Identify Swingers in Ohio

Upside-down Pineapple

I'm not sure when the upside-down pineapple became a thing. The right-side-up pineapple is a symbol of hospitality. Insert your punchline here.

Upside down pineapple equals swingers Canva

Pampas Grass a.k.a. Cortaderia Selloana

Tacky fake decorative grass? Really? Can anyone in the lifestyle please confirm or deny this one?

Pampas Grass Canva

Black Ring Worn on Right Hand

The black ring is a thing. I've heard about this being a sign of a swinger for years.

Black ring on the right hand could indicate that person is a swinger. Canva

Garden Gnomes

Scary but cute lawn ornaments? Let's leave the Gnomes out of this.

Yard ornaments like garden gnomes could be a sign of a swinger Canva

Pink Flamingo Yard Ornaments

Speaking of yard ornaments, the plastic pink flamingos are really giving me "Villages" vibes. Am I right Florida?

Yard ornaments like Pink Flamingos could be a sign of a swinger. Canva

Hot Tub

With over 7 million people in America owning hot tubs and only 2.4 million swingers in the in the nation, the math ain't mathin'.

Hot Tub Canva

Don't waste your time judging what other people do if they're not hurting anyone. You only live once.

