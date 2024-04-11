How to Spot Swingers in Ohio

How to Spot Swingers in Ohio

Canva

Are your neighbors' swingers?  Here are 6 signs that a swinging couple lives next door.  In Ohio, at least 82,000 people are in the swinging lifestyle according to estimates from SexClubDiary.  Those estimates are from 2018 and are based on just one lifestyle website, therefore the numbers are likely much higher.

There is no real scientific way to get an accurate count of how many people in America consider themselves swingers.  In 2023, the website Bedbible.com estimated that 2.4 million Americans were sharing love with others in that capacity.

Important note: The identifiers mentioned below are from a website called swinger-symbol.com.  If you have any swingers in your life, they will likely tell you that have never heard that these are items swingers use to identify themselves.  Well, except for the upside-down pineapple thing.  There's no denying that.  There's no solid way to verify if these are real or urban legends.

6 Ways to Identify Swingers in Ohio

Upside-down Pineapple

I'm not sure when the upside-down pineapple became a thing.  The right-side-up pineapple is a symbol of hospitality.  Insert your punchline here.

Canva
loading...
WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Pampas Grass a.k.a. Cortaderia Selloana

Tacky fake decorative grass?  Really?  Can anyone in the lifestyle please confirm or deny this one?

Canva
loading...

Black Ring Worn on Right Hand

The black ring is a thing.  I've heard about this being a sign of a swinger for years.

Canva
loading...

Read More: OHIO AMONG STATES AFFECTED BY LATEST RITE AID CLOSURE ADDITIONS

Garden Gnomes

Scary but cute lawn ornaments?  Let's leave the Gnomes out of this.

Canva
loading...

Pink Flamingo Yard Ornaments

Speaking of yard ornaments, the plastic pink flamingos are really giving me "Villages" vibes.  Am I right Florida?

Canva
loading...

Hot Tub

With over 7 million people in America owning hot tubs and only 2.4 million swingers in the in the nation, the math ain't mathin'.

Canva
loading...

Don't waste your time judging what other people do if they're not hurting anyone.  You only live once.

Ohio's Top 10 Drunkest Cities

According to RoadSnacks, these are the Ohio cities that are real friendly with the bottle.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

The 10 Snobbiest Cities In Ohio

Having never grown up in Ohio it's hard to tell if these are accurate, but from the look of them, they seem like the kind of city you want to bring money to. Give us your thoughts.
Filed Under: Ohio, swingers
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR