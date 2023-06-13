Summer is finally here. Finally, we can hop in the water without the risk of freezing. Well, in most parts of Michigan, anyway.

But, what if you don't know how to swim? I'm sure that can make summertime activities anxiety-inducing. I recently had a conversation with a friend who was expressing her shame about being an adult who doesn't know how to swim.

However, you shouldn't feel ashamed if you don't know how to swim. We all grow up in different places and circumstances.

On the other hand, if you've been wanting to learn or want your child to know how to swim, there are a few places in SW Michigan that offer swim lessons for both children and adults.

Here are at least 4:

1. The YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo

The YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo offers swim lessons for all ages. Parents can bring their young children, as seen above, to get acclimated to the water while other classes focus on things like stamina, strokes, and more. Learn more here.

2. Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Aqua-Tots Swim School has locations across Michigan. This one, in Portage, offers swim lessons year-round in a heated, indoor pool. As the name suggests, they tend to focus on lessons for children but, they do offer swim classes for teens and adults, too. Learn more about their variety of classes here.

3. Allegan Aquatic Center

The Allegan Aquatic Center, behind Allegan High School, offers a number of programs including swimming lessons. From what I can tell, they're mostly for kids ages 3-13 years old and are filling up fast. Read more here.

4. Bridgman Public Schools

Another school offering swim lessons in its aquatic center is Bridgman Public School. They have lessons divided by different age groups up to age 12. If you're a resident, lessons are free. However, there is a charge for registration for non-residents. By the way, registration just opened. Learn more here.

Once you've completed your swimming lessons, you can actually rent pools by the hour on an app called Swimply. Check it out:

