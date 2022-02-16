Part of the pure part of Pure Michigan, are our amazing green spaces and parks here in the mitten. In fact, Michigan is ranked 11th in the US in park space usage, with 1 national park and 104 state parks to explore, spanning over 100,000 acres.

So if you're looking to get outside more once it warms up, and would like to explore some of those many green spaces, the city of Kalamazoo is offering you a solution now that can win you prizes to enjoy all summer long.

If you go to the Kalamazoo Parks website, you can find the scavenger hunt list. And if you choose to take on the challenge, you'll be searching for 30 items hidden in 15 participating parks throughout the city. This hunt will challenge people to find and take a photo with for a chance to win prizes. The scavenger hunt is free, and all community members are welcome to participate.

And it's not just for the fun of the hunt, you can win great prizes to enjoy later in the year. Five winners will be randomly selected to win their choice of a Family Season Pass at Kik Pool or a week of summer camp for one child. And there's a bonus if you get in early, the first 50 participants will also receive a free scavenger hunt t-shirt for each participating family member.

If you'd like to participate, you go to the Kzoo Parks website and download the scavenger hunt sheet, then use the guide when explore participating parks to find hidden items and take a photo with them. You'll then take those photos, and submit them on the website for your chance to win. All submissions have to be in by March 5th at 3pm in order to be eligible for the grand prize drawings.