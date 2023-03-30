This just breaks my heart.

We've previously featured Swayze from the SPCA of SW Michigan. He's a gorgeous, 9-year-old white pitbull mix who is also deaf.

By all accounts, Swayze is a sweetheart. He gets along with other dogs at the shelter. He's playful. He's loving. He even knows some sign language. So, why has it been so difficult to find him a home?

Swayze has now been at the shelter for well over a year. That's 365+ days of wondering if he'll ever be able to find his forever family. And that makes me want to cry.

If you think you might be the perfect home for Swayze, I'm pleading with you to contact the SPCA of SW Michigan today. You can arrange a meet and greet with you and any other dogs in your home and, hopefully, make Swayze a part of your family.

As well, since he's an adult dog, you're not going to have to worry about potty training or anything else that comes along with adopting a puppy. You may have to learn some sign language but, what a fun adventure!

Contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here to learn more about Swayze.

I Can't Adopt But, Want to Help

Especially these days, not everyone is in the position to adopt a new animal. But, there are still plenty of ways to help the animals currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Foster: Fostering is a win-win scenario. You get to hang out with a dog or cat in your home, and the SPCA of SW Michigan takes care of all of the expenses which includes food and any needed medications. Plus, with fostering, the animals get a little break from the shelter and learn how to be more sociable.

Donate: Whether you're sponsoring an adoption by taking care of the fee, donating monetarily to the SPCA of SW Michigan, or donating actual items like food and cleaning products, the SPCA will always be grateful for whatever help you can provide.

Volunteering: There are so many areas where the SPCA could use a bit of extra help. You could volunteer to help at adoption events, walk dogs, take photos, help plan fundraising events, or just help around the office.

Last, but certainly not least, you can share this with a friend, family member, or co-worker that may be interested in adopting a new animal. Let's find Swayze, and all of the other animals at the SCPA of SW Michigan, a new home asap.

