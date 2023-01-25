5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan

If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice.

According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.

As someone who begrudgingly uses Amazon (Jeff Bezos has enough money), I always justified my decision because, "at least there's a charity that's also benefitting from my often unnecessary purchase." Alas, that is no more.

If you're also disappointed in Amazon's decision, there are plenty of non-profits in the Southwest Michigan area that could use your help. Here are at least 5:

To be clear, these are picked at random. There are a ton of non-profits in need of support and just because one is listed below does not indicate it's more deserving of help than one that isn't listed.

1. United Way of Southwest Michigan

via/ google maps via/ google maps loading...

Probably one of the most recognized non-profits, the United Way has branches across the state of Michigan. They work to help all Michiganders to find health, education, and financial stability.

Learn about volunteer opportunities, how to get help if you're in need, other charities they partner with, and more here.

2. The Village Network of Battle Creek

The Village Network of Battle Creek actually consists of 10 non-profits that work to help the underserved population of the area.

Their mission is to promote racial equality and equitable division of resources primarily to communities with people of color. Read more about the non-profits involved with The Village Network and more here.

3. Outfront Kalamazoo

Outfront Kalamazoo has been working since the late 80s to promote social justice and open the minds of those living in SW Michigan. They work to help all members of the LGBTQ community by providing a safe and welcoming environment.

Learn about the services offered and how you can get involved here.

4. Portage Community Center

According to their website, Portage Community Center has been the only human services organization in the City of Portage.

They help Portage assistance with emergency assistance along with hosting youth development programs. Learn more about the organization and how you can help here.

5. Three Rivers Area Mentoring

Three Rivers Area Mentoring began in 1994 and focuses on matching school-aged youth with adult or high school-aged mentors to help them succeed in school along with helping them feel empowered, find responsibility, and productivity.

They offer a couple of different programs. That includes a one-on-one mentorship program and an after-school program. Learn more about what these programs offer and how to apply or donate here.

As I stated at the beginning of this list, there are a ton of non-profits that need our support. Always do your research to see which local non-profit you'd like to support.

7 Factory Tours You Should Check Out in Michigan Ever wonder how your favorite beer is made? What about cars? Parade floats? You'll find it all at these factory tours across the state of Michigan.