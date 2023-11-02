Stuff The Bus 2023

Help us bring Christmas to less fortunate Kalamazoo area kids this year.

Here's a great way to make a positive impact on our wonderful community. While you're out Christmas shopping this year, pick up a couple of extra items for less fortunate children and teens in Southwest Michigan that may not otherwise receive a Holiday gift.

This year, 103.3 KFR is teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan, Blain's Farm and Fleet, Kalamazoo Metro Transit and Honor Credit Union in an effort to make this a Holiday to remember for Southwest Michigan youth. Dana Marshall, Jess Poxson and Lauren Gordon from 103.3 KFR will be joined by Mark Frankhouse, Meatball and Jake Black from 107.7 WRKR from 10am - 4 PM on Saturday, December 2nd in the parking lot of Blain's Farm and Fleet in Portage. With your help, we will be stuffing that bus full of gifts for Kalamazoo area kids.

Where do the gifts go that are collected at Stuff the Bus?

Small children and teens ages 6 to 18 in Kalamazoo, Allegan, Calhoun, and Van Buren counties will receive the gifts in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan.

Gifts for teenagers are especially needed.

Books

Headphones

Cologne/perfume

Personal hygiene items

Gift cards

Movie tickets

Nail polish

Clothing: hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, socks, etc.

Journals/diaries

Teen’s fashion scarves and hats

Jewelry (pierced earrings, bracelets, necklaces)

Board games

Wallets

Basic watch

Bike lock/chain

Air pump for bike and/or balls

Bus Tokens

Scientific calculator

Drawing/art supplies

Sports equipment

Stuff the Bus Event Details.

Date: Saturday, December 2nd, 2023

Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 Time: 10 AM - 4 PM

10 AM - 4 PM Location: Blain's Farm & Fleet in Portage across from Crossroads Mall

Scenes From Stuff The Bus 2022 Thank You for helping us have another successful Stuff The Bus event! Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison, Townsquare Media Southwest Michigan