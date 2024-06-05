Beware: Michigan Health Officials Urge STI Testing As Cases Rise

Many Michigan residents prioritize the health of themselves and their loved ones. While there are plenty of illnesses and diseases to be concerned about, there's an alarming rise in sexually transmitted infections in several Michigan counties. Health officials are concerned and urging Michigan residents to get tested immediately.

Michigan Health Officials Urge STI Testing As Cases Rise

According to the CDC, cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) continue to rise in Michigan and the U.S. at an alarming rate. The most recent CDC data shows more than 2.5 million cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia were reported in the United States. According to the CDC's recent data, Wayne, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo counties have the highest STI rates. But cases of one infection in particular are surging across the Great Lakes state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says Syphilis cases have doubled in Michigan between 2017 and 2022. Syphilis is less common than gonorrhea or chlamydia but is considered more dangerous. According to the CDC, Syphilis can cause serious health problems including permanent damage to the heart, brain, muscles, bones, and eyes. While most often spread through unprotected sex, Syphilis can also be transmitted congenitally, when a mother with the disease passes the infection on to her baby during pregnancy. Congenital syphilis has been a major cause for concern in the state. MDHHS is urging residents to protect themselves and help prevent the spread of STIs through routine STI testing, correct condom use, abstinence and making sure sexual partners are also tested.

