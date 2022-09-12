The first authentic German-style Beer Garden in Southwest Michigan is coming to Portage. The Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court are expected to open soon from an announcement that seemingly came out of nowhere. This news coming from the owners recently gave a small glimpse into what guests can expect when they open this Friday, September 16th:

It is located at 2603 E. Milham Avenue, right between the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Airport and the Airzoo Aviation Museum. Our new venue features an authentic German-style Biergarten and a food court that serves German-style food but also welcomes visiting local food trucks. It is an all-outdoor space under the shadow of a variety of mature trees. Being all outdoors, the venue will be open for lunch and dinner during the warm weather season only, from May to October each year.

What To Expect

The area in which they built their new gathering seems to have a very laid-back vibe, as you basically buy your beer from the beer bar and sit wherever you want. They are saying they've provided a fire pit as well as cornhole and foosball tables for guests.

There will also be room to host multiple food trucks from the area which will be hosted, along with the German-style fast-casual dishes they'll be serving from the Steinspark kitchen.

They've also said on occasion they'll be hosting live music as well. This is a curious new development and idea to come to Portage, so it'll be interesting to see what the locals think of the new addition.