May the 4th be with you!

In anticipation of every Jedi's favorite holiday the Star Wars themed event returns to Detroit, MI in 2024.

Detroit's Tangent Gallery is once again preparing for its yearly transformation into an authentic Star Wars cantina-- think Mos Eisley.

If you can't make the trek to Disney this family-friendly event is the next best thing. You'll never believe you're not actually in a galaxy far, far away!

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Walt Disney World Resort Opening Getty Images loading...

What's So Special About May 4th?

This year Star Wars Day happens to fall on a Saturday. The May 4th holiday is a play on the famous Jedi mantra from the Star Wars franchise,

May the Force be with you.

Fanboys and girls across the globe have claimed this holiday as a day to celebrate all things Star Wars. What better way to celebrate your favorite sci-fi franchise than stopping in for a drink at Michigan's only authentic intergalactic cantina?

Space Dive - Detroit

This year the annual pop-up event will take place over two weekends welcoming rebels, pilots, and bounty hunters alike. Space Dive 313 will feature live bands from all corners of the galaxy. Guests can expect to hear styles ranging from, "Orchestra to Jizz Wailing, even including Max Rebo classics."

Expect to quench your thirst with specially crafted drinks like the Blue Milk Cocktail and more. Plus, you'll even be able to book your own starship! Whatever that means.

Ahsoka Fan Event In Hollywood CA Getty Images for Disney loading...

The event will take place over two weekends, May 3 & 4 and May 10 & 11, with family-friendly hours and pricing on Saturdays. Regular tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online in advance.

Let's hope the 2024 celebration is less drama filled than last year. In 2023 the party was spoiled and ended early over concerns by local fire marshals.

Find more details on Space Dive 2024 here!

