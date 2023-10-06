Squishing This Bug in Michigan Could Cause Big Problems

As the temperatures start to drop in Michigan, we should also start to see the decline of pesky bugs. But for one bug in particular, this is the time of year where they are looking for a warm place to hibernate, like our home or workplace. And while it may be tempting to squish them as a way to get rid of them, there is more than one reason why that's not a good idea.

Which bug shouldn't be squished in Michigan?

Some people might argue that no bug should be squished, but the majority of us want them out of our space. And the stinkbug is one of those pesky bugs that we want to get rid of quickly. If you're not familiar with a stinkbug, an easy way to spot them is that they have a triangular-shaped back that looks like a shield. They're usually all brown with white stripes on their antennae, but their patterns vary.

Get our free mobile app

The good news is they are mostly harmless to humans. So, there's no real need to squish them. And then there's the obvious reason to not squish them: they stink. According to Terminix, squishing a stinkbug causes it to release a smell that can linger for hours and even days. More than enough reason to find another way to get a stinkbug out of your personal space.

How do we get rid of this bug?

One surprising solution is to use crushed garlic. Farmer's Almanac suggests placing crushed garlic in a dish near a windowsill or entryway. But, if you're not a fan of the smell of garlic, another tip is to vacuum the stinkbug with a designated vacuum. You can also set up traps or sweep them up with a broom and dustpan and help them see their way out the front door.

How To Get Rid of Stink Bugs In Michigan...& Keep Them Out These pesky little critters return every year and every year they give us more and more of a headache.