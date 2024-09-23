WARNING: Dangerous Invasive Pest Now Threatens More Ohio Counties

As the fall season begins in Ohio, many residents look forward to cooler temperatures. And with the temps cooling down, some may think that means we'll start to see fewer pests invading our space like pesky insects. However, officials warn residents to beware of an invasive insect spreading rapidly and causing major concerns in the Buckeye state.

Dangerous Invasive Pest Now Threatens More Ohio Counties

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website, 12 counties in the state are now under quarantine for this invasive insect. A quarantine of an area found to be infested means that any material that could harbor the bug cannot be moved without taking precautions to prevent its spread. While this invasive species isn't dangerous to humans, it poses another severe threat as sightings continue to rise.

The spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, sting, or contain venom. But it’s a danger to more than 70 different plants. According to Purdue University:

The insects damage plants and trees, causing them to leak sap from the wounds and leave behind a sticky honeydew that can lead to the growth of sooty mold, a fungal disease. The spotted lanternfly has a preference for grapevines, maple trees, and black walnut, all of which are vital to the country’s grape, orchard, and logging industries.

Ohio is among several states that have launched “If you see it, kill it” campaigns urging people to kill the bugs to prevent any further spread across the U.S. Residents are being urged to look out for the following signs of infestation:

Adults are roughly 1 inch long with folded wings that are gray to brown with black spots. Open wings reveal a yellow and black abdomen and bright red hind wings with black spots, transitioning to black and white bands at the edge.

Egg masses resemble old chewing gum, with a gray, waxy, putty-like coating. Hatched eggs appear as brownish, seed-like deposits.

Nymphs are about 1/4 inch to 1/2 inch long. They are wingless and beetle-like, first appearing black with white spots and developing red patches as they mature.

If you suspect a spotted lanternfly outside a quarantined county, take a picture and report the finding to the ODA Plant Pest Control using the Ohio Plant Pest Reporter.

