If you have a love for spirits and cocktails, an upcoming event in Kalamazoo might be of interest to you.

Michigan Craft Distillers Association is hosting its very first sprits and cocktails festival at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market towards the end of September.

About the Event

The event is taking place on Friday, September 23rd from 5 pm to 10 pm and will feature 20 craft distillers offering a variety of spirits and cocktails. Food trucks will also be on-site and live entertainment is expected as well. However, this is a ticketed event.

Ticket Information

There seem to be two different tiers for the tickets that are available for purchase:

VIP: This is said to include a "VIP hour" from 5-6 pm and will offer those that attend five, 3oz batch cocktails, a handcrafted cocktail, one food item, a swag bag, and more for $75

General Admission: This tier only includes the five, 3oz batch cocktails for $40

As well, they're offering additional tasting tickets for $20.

Non-alcoholic items and other food items will be available for an additional cost. Attendees must be 21 years or older and must present a valid I.D. to enter the event. No pets will be allowed.

Tickets can be purchased here but, please note that there will be no refunds offered.

Will Local Distillers Be There?

As of right now, the event page, which you can see here, doesn't list the specific distillers that will be present at the event. Just that they're expecting "about 20".

All distillers, however, will be Michigan based. So, as far as local goes...kind of? We do have a few distilleries in and around the Kalamazoo area like:

Green Door Distilling

Gull Lake Distilling

And Lattitude 42, too

That's just to name a few. Hopefully, we'll see them at this inaugural event.

For any future updates, make sure to follow the Facebook event page here. And, if you'd like to learn more about the Michigan Craft Distillers Association, you can find their website here.

