It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Well, at least in "spirit" anyway.

The highly anticipated Spirit Halloween store spin-off is finally set to make its debut in The Hoosier State this season. Here's what we know so far:

After a successful holiday season in 2024, the brand behind the beloved the Halloween mega-store is finally expanding from 10 stores in select East Coast markets to nearly 30 stores across the Midwest.

I mean, can we just admit how jealous we were last year when the Spirit Halloween brand announced they would be opening their new Spirit Christmas stores in select markets and Indiana was not among the chosen few? That really stung.

Fortunately, the hurt is over now as our wish is finally being granted:

Spirit Christmas will open not one, but two Indiana locations this season, spreading Christmas cheer from ear to ear. According to WCPO,

After launching 10 Spirit Christmas locations in 2024, Spirit Halloween says it will expand the concept to 30 stores in 2025. Last year’s locations were limited to the Northeast. This year, Spirit Christmas will also open in the Midwest.

What can you expect at Spirit Christmas stores? Similar to Spirit Halloween, it will be Christmas overload where you'll find inflatables, ugly Christmas sweaters, Christmas décor, and even Christmas costumes. Oh, and of course plenty of The Nightmare Before Christmas memorabilia as it fits both holidays.

Find Indiana's Spirt Christmas stores inside the former Big Lots in Fort Wayne at the Parkwest Center and in Merrillville located inside the former JoAnn's Fabrics. More here.

