Indiana’s First Ever Spirit Christmas Stores Are Now Open
After a successful 2024 test run, the brand behind Spirit Halloween has expanded its Christmas stores to the Midwest this year, including two locations in the Hoosier State.
One store even features Santa on-location! Here's everything you need to know:
The Christmas "spirit" has officially arrived in Indiana as our first ever Spirit Halloween spinoff stores, Spirit Christmas, are finally open for business!
I can't be the only one who thinks this is a big deal, right?
After a successful 2024 holiday season, the brand behind the beloved the Halloween mega-store is finally expanding from 10 stores in select East Coast markets to nearly 30 stores across the Midwest and Indiana.
At least these stores can leave up their The Nightmare Before Christmas decor because it's both Halloween and Christmas.
However, I must admit, this year Spirit Halloween stores seemed to close so quickly it made my head spin. Halloween was on a Friday and by Monday, November 4 most stores were on their last day-- or already closed!
Indiana's first ever Spirit Christmas stores are both open 7 days a week, Monday-Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and are located:
- Inside the former Big Lots in Fort Wayne at 3958 Illinois Road
- Inside the former JoAnn's Fabrics in Merrillville at 1916 East 80th Avenue
Inside each store you'll find a plethora of Christmas light, inflatables (if you're into that sort of thing), ugly Christmas sweaters, Christmas gifts, and scented candles. However, at the Fort Wayne location only you can meet the "Big Guy" himself-- Santa!
For details on how to meet Santa in Fort Wayne, IN, click here.
