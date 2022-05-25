Spectrum Health Welcomes 1st Robot Surgeon In West Michigan

Uh oh, doctors, robots might be taking your jobs, at least the small jobs.

Robots have been becoming more and more common in the workplace. Years ago many factories began replacing people with robots to streamline production but now we are seeing more and more technology entering all facets of life.

Most Famous Robots

When I was a kid, my first encounter with a robot was watching the old TV show Lost in Space with Robot B-9. Let's not forget about one of my favorite toys to play with when I was a kid the Rockem Sockem Robots seen above. In the movie Star Wars, it was R2-D2, then in A Space Odyssey, it was Hal, Johnny 5 in Short Circuit, Bishop in Aliens, and Bender in Futurama.

Robots in Stores and Restaurants

During the pandemic, a lot of restaurants and stores began using robots to limit contact with people due to COVID-19. Since then they have become more of a regular site. The robot I run into all the time is when I'm shopping at Meijer. This robot monitors shelves that need restocking.

Robot Rosey takes orders at the Paisley Pig in Grand Haven. Robots and kiosks have been becoming a big part of restaurants all throughout West Michigan.

Robot Surgeon

According to FOX 17, Spectrum Health has now added the first robot technology for minimally invasive procedures in a West Michigan health system.

Spectrum Health says their robot is named da Vinci Single Port (SP). This robot assists surgeons with ENT and urologic procedures.

This robot surgeon technology hits home for me since my mom is going in for knee surgery in a few weeks. She told me the doctor will be using a robot to complete the surgery. It will be a quick procedure where she goes in and comes out the same day.

This new technology is supposed to help create more outpatient procedures, faster recoveries, and less pain. Those all sound like great reasons to have these robots and you won't have to worry if they had a bad day before grabbing a scale to use on you either.

