Southwest Michigan’s Five Favorite Halloween Movies

Did your favorite Halloween movie make the list?



A recent poll from Comparitech says that Michigan's favorite Halloween movie is the 2002 horror flick "The Ring." What about the Kalamazoo / Battle Creek area?

We put this question to you on facebook and came up with the Top 5 Halloween Movies in Southwest Michigan.

#5. Nightmare on Elm Street. Wes Craven's slasher classic came out in 1984 and was Johnny Depp's break out roll.

#4. Halloween. The original Halloween movie starring Jamie Lee Curtis came out in 1978 and it will still scare the pee out of you.

#3. Sleepy Hollow. This 1999 Gothic classic was directed by Tim Burton and stared Johnny Depp.

#2. Nightmare Before Christmas. This 1993 Tim Burton animated Halloween movie is a must see...and the second favorite in Southwest Michigan.

#1. Hocus Pocus. In fact, it wasn't even close. This 1993 Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy blew the other movies out of the water with facebook mentions.

Here are a few honorable mentions that Southwest Michigan loves but didn't make the top 5:

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Ghostbusters

Killer Clowns From Outer Space starring Christopher Titus

Rockie Horror Picture Show

The Prophecy

Ernest Scared Stupid

If you favorite didn't make the list, let us know what it is in the facebook comments.