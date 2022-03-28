What are Southwest Michigan’s Favorite Recreational Dispensaries?

Do you have a favorite recreational dispensary in the Kalamazoo area? Nominate your favorite in Southwest Michigan.

Michigan first legalized medical marijuana in 2008. Then about a decade later, in December of 2018, the mitten legalized recreational weed. Southwest Michigan has quickly become one of the major leaders in the cannabis industry Nationwide. There are at least 50 recreational dispensaries in this region of the mitten state. That means we have more shops in this region to purchase the devil's lettuce than any other in Michigan.

We are accepting nominations for recreational marijuana dispensaries in the following counties only:

Van Buren

Kalamazoo

Calhoun

St. Joseph

Branch

Berrien

Allegan

Barry

Only one nomination per dispensary is necessary. Nominations are NOT counted as votes. Simply give us the business name and city of operation in the form below and click submit.

Nominations end on April 5th, 2022. Voting will run from April 6th to April 20th. We'll announce the results on Thursday, April 21st, 2022. See what the results were from last year's Southwest Michigan poll by clicking here.

