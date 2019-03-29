Southwest Michigan’s Favorite Doctors 2019

Southwest Michigan has voted. Here are your favorite Doctor poll results.

Earlier in March we received nominations...then the voting began. After nearly 3,000 votes here are your favorite Doctors in Southwest Michigan.

(These results are based on the votes submitted by our audience using the third party crowdsignal voting platform. The result are in no way based on the service, quality or type of healthcare provided.)

#5 Dr. Vishal Gupta in Kalamazoo

#4. Dr. Nick Sward in Kalamazoo

#3. Dr. David Martin in Kalamazoo

#2. Dr. Sean Brandt in Kalamazoo

#1. Dr. Carolyn Von Maur in Portage and Richland

Congrats to all of the doctors nominated. The full results of the poll are below. Where did you Doctor land?