Southern Michigan Could Have Two More Days of Measurable Snow

With the first official day of spring taking place on Sunday, March 20, you're probably thinking no more snow. Wouldn't that be great?

But in all reality, that's highly unlikely wouldn't you say? If you're from Michigan, you should know that winter isn't quite over with yet.

How many times in past years do you remember it not snowing after the official arrival of spring? It may even end up snowing in April.

On that note, don't put away your snow blower quite yet. I've probably used my snow blower ten times over the past few months, and I'm sure I'll be using it at least one more time before winter actually says goodbye for good.

I'm not an expert at predicting snow or anything like that, but I'm sure we can get a little help from a meteorologist. Courtesy of mlive.com:

To start, let's look at what has happened over the past 30 years, what we meteorologist call climatology. Southern Michigan usually has two more days of measurable snow in the second half of March and two days of at least a dusting of snow in April. There have only been three years since 2000 that haven't had any snow in April.

I think it's safe to say that we'll get more snow before spring stays with us permanently.

All I've been thinking about is getting out my golf clubs and going to the nearest driving range to hit a bucket of balls.

I might even do that on the first day of spring this weekend. As long as there is no snow on the ground. Sunday, March 20 calls for sunshine and a high of 58 degrees.