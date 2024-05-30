URGENT: Officials Warn Dangerous New Scam Threatens MI Residents

Scammers in Michigan have devised innovative ways to steal personal information and cash from people. But some rely on old scams and add a new spin to get what they want. Michigan officials warn residents to be alert for a dangerous new scam affecting several counties across the Great Lakes state.

Dangerous New Scam Targets Michigan Residents

According to State officials, a common way for scammers to scare potential victims into giving them personal information or money is to pretend they are from a government agency. Government imposter scams target residents through threatening emails, calls, or texts. But officials are urging residents to be aware of a new and intimidating tactic.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warns residents of a new Social Security Administration scam. Criminals are impersonating SSA OIG agents and are requesting that their targets meet them in person to hand off cash. According to the scam alert:

“This is the latest example of how scammers are constantly evolving their tactics to intimidate or pressure people into making hasty decisions that usually involve stealing their target’s hard-earned money,” said Inspector General Gail S. Ennis. “While our agents are out in the field, they will not ask you for money. I urge you not to respond to these kinds of requests.”

The Attorney General’s alert reminds residents that government agencies will never threaten arrest or legal action unless money is sent immediately. The best way to protect yourself from these scams is to stop talking to the scammer, notify financial institutions, call the police, and file a police report.

