Lake Effect Snow Hitting Southwest Michigan Before Larger Storm

Two snowy weather systems are expected to hit Michigan this week. Here's what we should expect.

If you don't love snow I have bad news and bad news for you. I'll give you the bad news first. A bout of local lake effect snow will likely hit Southwest Michigan this week just a couple of days before a much larger storm that's currently moving across the U.S. hits us. The other bad news is that it won't be melting anytime soon.

The National Weather Service (NOA) tells us that lakeshore counties will likely have 4 or more inches of lake effect snow through Wednesday. Areas West of U.S. 131 will see heavier amounts of snow as Kalamazoo will likely see 1 to 2 inches. But then the other weather system moves in...

Lake Effect Snow, Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Michigan

According to the Weather Channel, a large storm that will pelt Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas with ice and snow on Thursday will make its way to Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio on Friday. That weather storm is expected to slowly drop snow on West Michigan from Friday through Monday.

The extended forecast not only shows a couple more occasions of snow coming later this month, but it also shows no relief from the cold temps. Kalamazoo and Battle Creek could remain below the freezing mark for the entire month of January. See the extended forecast by clicking here.

