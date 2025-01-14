15 Snacks That Will Disappear From Michigan Stores This Year

If you love snacks that begin with the words "Flamin' Hot" this list of discontinued snacks in Michigan will make you sad. Apologies in advance.

Before we all riot in the streets over these items being pulled from shelves, it's worth noting that this is nothing new. Many companies will do a deep dive into sales reports and "cut the fat." It costs lots of money for companies to manufacture and promote multiple brands, so they find the ones they feel aren't setting the world on fire, and they cut them. However, these cuts from Frito Lay are going to hurt.

A publication called Sporked hit us with the bad news,

It’s unfortunately the time of year that everyone dreads: discontinuation time. Frito-Lay (makers of Lay’s, Cheetos, Fritos, Doritos, and other snacks you love in the chip aisle) is making a list (and checking it twice) of all of the snacks they reportedly plan to cut in 2025.

Take a look at the list below and let us know which snack items you'll miss the most.

15 Discontinued Snack Chips for Michigan In 2025 Below are the 15 snacks that will be discontinued this year in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall

Before we all panic too much, the good people of Sporked had this nugget of hope,

This is, of course, tentative, so there is always that chance that these decisions could change!

At this time, no specific target date has been announced, however, these items are likely to start disappearing in January.

You can stay up to date on all things Frito Lay by tapping here.