At Least 4 Sleigh Rides You Can Enjoy in West Michigan

Have you ever been on a sleigh ride?

As a 34-year-old woman who mostly grew up in Florida, sleigh rides were always something I saw in movies and tv shows but, obviously, were not readily available in the Sunshine State. They always seemed so magical, though.

As luck would have it, there are a few different places where you can take your very own magical sleigh ride in the West Michigan area.

Here are at least 4:

1. Wild West Ranch Horseback Riding in Fennville

Perfect for a romantic outing or something fun to do with your best friend, Wild West Ranch Horseback Riding offers tours on a small sleigh. It's a private ride through the woods that lasts about 40 to 45 minutes.

Sleigh rides are by appointment only and may be affected by the weather. The cost is $100 per couple. Find more information here.

2. The Common Gentry Carriage Company in Grand Rapids

Through The Common Gentry Carriage Company, you can either take a carriage ride through downtown Grand Rapids or, experience a sleigh ride at a nearby privately owned farm. The prices vary depending on what service you're interested in. But, with Valentine's Day around the corner, they do offer a few different packages with their carriage rides.

For details on their carriage rides, find more information on their website. For their sleigh rides, however, I think it would be best to contact them through Facebook.

Get our free mobile app

3. CJ's Stable in Manton

CJ's Stable offers trail rides, carriage rides, stagecoach rides, and sleigh rides. Their sleigh rides are about an hour long with a 15 minutes stop by a fire. You can either go for a more intimate ride with two people or, ride with a group of up to 24 people.

All rides are weather permitting. You are welcome to bring your own blanket, drinks, and snacks. They just ask that you avoid glass containers.

Find information on their prices and book your sleigh ride on their website. Or follow their Facebook page.

4. Cook Family Farm in Gaylord

Cook Family Farm offers a number of products like fresh eggs along with experiences like sleigh rides.

They have two different options for their sleigh ride, which lasts about 40 minutes. You can either book a full sleigh that holds up to 12 people for $200 or a smaller sleigh that holds up to 4 people for $150.

Either way, you're getting hot cocoa and cookies after your ride. Sleigh rides are by appointment only. Find Cook Family Farm's contact information here or follow them on Facebook.

The snow will be around for at least a couple more months (or so we think) so, you might as well take advantage of it while it's here.

Of course, if you'd rather stay inside, that's understandable too:

Michiganders' Go-To Indoor Activities for Snowy Weather We asked and Michiganders answered. Here are 9 go-to indoor activities to keep you busy during snowy weather.