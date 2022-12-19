Scene 75 is the largest indoor attraction in the country and only currently exists within Ohio and Illinois. There are locations in Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland, and the newest location popping up in Romeoville (Chicagoland), Illinois.

Scene 75 is jam-packed with an ever-growing arcade that already has over 100 games, indoor go-karts, multi-story laser tag, blacklight mini-golf, bumper cars and so much more. Don't forget the full-service bar and grill providing a quality dinner to replenish the energy or grab a drink with the homies after work. The only question I have is why don't we have one in Michigan already and where in Michigan should one open up?

Super Scene 75

Scene 75 is a top-tier attraction for all kinds of demographics from high school kids who want to hang out with a group of friends, a fun and competitive date night, a way to celebrate a birthday or other achievement, or even just a fun night out for the family.

On top of the attractions labeled above, there is also an indoor roller coaster, a two-story drop tower, an inflatable bounce house area, a laser maze, and even a 4D movie theater experience.

This sounds like something that would be worth the drive, but also sounds very similar to something we already have in Michigan so some variety here in the Mitten State wouldn't hurt, right?

Move Scene 75 To Michigan

Yes, Michigan is already home to some cool places that provide these kinds of attractions, but let's be honest here we can never have too many cool places at once. Grand Rapids, Silver Lake, Holland and Muskegon all have Craigs Cruisers locations, but they aren't quite the same.

Just looking around at the state and what is currently on offer when it comes to family fun attractions and most of these places are either on the east or west sides of the state, leaving the U.P and the middle of the state free game.

Placing a Scene 75 in a city like Lansing, Traverse City, Grand Ledge, or even Marquette would boost the foot traffic, the economy, and the overall morale of that area. The middle of Michigan lacks in many areas and adding a Scene 75 could address many of those issues.

Would you be inclined to visit a Scene 75 if it were closer? Is there another city within the state that should be considered?