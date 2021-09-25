Yes, we know, we have not even made it to Halloween yet.

However, if stores can already start putting out their Christmas/holiday décor, we can certainly start planning things like Christmas parades!

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a go for this year, but what about our favorite local ways to kick off the holiday season?

Get our free mobile app

Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade

Recently, the Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade announced it's return since being cancelled last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julie Bailey has been doing PR/media for the parade for about 20 of the 30 years of the event and does the event's press releases as well as setting up appointments with local media outlets to promote the parade.

Recently she shared the announcement on the Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade Facebook Page, that the festivities will be happening on Friday, November 19th with the parade happening at 6:00 PM.

This year's event will also feature, of course, floats from local businesses and organizations that wish to participate as well as live music from local marching bands and appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves!

Other Confirmed Mid-Michigan Holiday Events

While we acknowledged before, it may seem early to be announcing holiday events, the holidays always seem to sneak up on everyone and these events want to make sure you have time to factor them into your plans!

The Jackson Christmas Parade is actually not the first local holiday event to announce their return for 2021 as Lansing's Silver Bells in the City already announced their dates as well as opening sign-ups to vendors back in August.

All in all, this is exactly why October through December is my personal favorite time of the year. There is so much to celebrate and our local communities do everything they can to help us do that while adapting every year and still keeping traditions alive.

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked