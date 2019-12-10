Hailing from Halmstad, Sweden Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has passed away.

When you think of the late 80's and early 90's you can't help but think of songs like...

Dangerous

It Must Have Been Love

The Look

Joyride

Roxette was a band that helped to define the sound of a decade, then tragedy stuck.

In 2002 Marie Fredriksson lead singer of the band Roxette was diagnosed with with a brain tumor. Back in September 2002, Marie complained of feeling unwell while out jogging with her husband. She later suffered a seizure while at home and collapsed, cracking her skull. After an MRI scan, a brain tumour was detected and she was given a 25% chance of survival.

With the hope of survival Marie had surgery to remove the tumor and completed months of grueling chemotherapy and radiation and was left with various health problems.The singer became blind in one eye and with limited hearing and was unable to speak for months afterwards. Yet Marie did not give up and even toured in 2012.

Now the sad news has been released, Marie Fredriksson has lost her fight against this horrible disease. The Daily Mirror reported that the singers family wrote a statement ...

Marie Fredriksson passed away in the morning of December 9, as a result of her previous illness.

Here is a taste of the legacy that Marie left behind...

The Swedish star co-formed pop duo Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986

The band sold around 75m records worldwide, and recorded 10 studio albums

Marie passed away in hospital on Monday morning

She was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2002 after collapsing at home

Following months of radiation and chemotherapy, Marie was left blind in one eye and with limited hearing - she was also unable to speak for months afterwards

In 2005, Marie said she was feeling healthy and no longer required treatment

Three years ago, Marie was forced to cancel the band's tour following doctor's orders

The singer is survived by husband Mikael Bolyos and their two children, daughter Inez Josefin, 26, and son Oscar, 23

This is a true loss to the music world, so when you hear a Roxette song turn it up and enjoy!