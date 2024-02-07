These Are The Top 5 Most Romantic Getaways To Visit In Michigan
Michigan's beautiful landscape makes it a top state to choose a romantic spot for you and your loved one to enjoy a romantic getaway. Whether you're looking to do something special for a romantic day like Valentine's Day or want to plan a day or weekend away, there are five top places in Michigan that you have to visit.
The Best Romantic Getaways In Michigan
Whether you prefer a serene island getaway or a vibrant city experience, there is something for every couple in the Great Lakes State. Horse-drawn carriage rides, romantic walks along the beach, breakfast in bed, and much more. Here are some of the most romantic places to visit in Michigan.
Grand Hotel- Mackinac Island
The Grand Hotel offers a romantic two-night stay with flowers, fudge and champagne, fine dining, and more; add even more romance with a private horse-drawn carriage ride and Afternoon Tea.
Chateau Chantal Winery and Inn- Traverse City
Enjoy Michigan-made wine and breathtaking views at Chateau Chantal. Plus, wake up to a chef-prepared breakfast every morning.
The Inn At Black Starr Farms- Traverse City
Another incredible Inn located in Traverse City, enjoying a bottle of house wine in your room upon arrival is just one of many perks at the Inn At Black Starr Farms.
Huron House- Oscoda
The perfect romantic getaway on the shores of Lake Huron is at Huron House. This luxury bed and breakfast offers private hot tubs, in-room massage packages, and a signature breakfast delivered to your room.
PrairieSide Suites Bed and Breakfast- Grandville
Like any true romantic escape, PrairieSide Suites offers special packages like the "Ultimate Indulgence Getaway" option with truffles, champagne, candles, and a couples massage.
