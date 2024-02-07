These Are The Top 5 Most Romantic Getaways To Visit In Michigan

Michigan's beautiful landscape makes it a top state to choose a romantic spot for you and your loved one to enjoy a romantic getaway. Whether you're looking to do something special for a romantic day like Valentine's Day or want to plan a day or weekend away, there are five top places in Michigan that you have to visit.

The Best Romantic Getaways In Michigan

Whether you prefer a serene island getaway or a vibrant city experience, there is something for every couple in the Great Lakes State. Horse-drawn carriage rides, romantic walks along the beach, breakfast in bed, and much more. Here are some of the most romantic places to visit in Michigan.

Grand Hotel- Mackinac Island

The Grand Hotel offers a romantic two-night stay with flowers, fudge and champagne, fine dining, and more; add even more romance with a private horse-drawn carriage ride and Afternoon Tea.

Chateau Chantal Winery and Inn- Traverse City

Enjoy Michigan-made wine and breathtaking views at Chateau Chantal. Plus, wake up to a chef-prepared breakfast every morning.

The Inn At Black Starr Farms- Traverse City

Another incredible Inn located in Traverse City, enjoying a bottle of house wine in your room upon arrival is just one of many perks at the Inn At Black Starr Farms.

Huron House- Oscoda

The perfect romantic getaway on the shores of Lake Huron is at Huron House. This luxury bed and breakfast offers private hot tubs, in-room massage packages, and a signature breakfast delivered to your room.

PrairieSide Suites Bed and Breakfast- Grandville

Like any true romantic escape, PrairieSide Suites offers special packages like the "Ultimate Indulgence Getaway" option with truffles, champagne, candles, and a couples massage.

