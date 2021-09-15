Rock Star Money: Hard Rock Casino Pays Biggest Jackpot to Date

Joke all you want about Gary, Indiana, but a Chicago man is laughing after he won nearly $300,000 on his first trip to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Playing slots is always a gamble and they say the house always wins, but a guy from Chicago would disagree with you on that one. On September 12, during his first visit to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary, a man who chose not to be publicly identified played $2.50 in a progressive penny slot and won an overwhelming $293,791.80 on a single spin. The Times of Northwest Indiana did the math and that's a 117,517-times return on investment.

The $300 million Hard Rock Casino had its guitar-smashing grand opening on May 14th. Two of the Jackson 5 attended the festivities as their childhood home is just a few miles away. As is the Hard Rock tradition, rock memorabilia is on display throughout the casino honoring Indiana musicians John Mellencamp, Axl Rose, Michael and Janet Jackson and others. An Eddie Van Halen axe and one of Prince's cloud guitars are there, along with outfits worn by Beyonce, Elton John and John Lennon. You can also see the iconic zippered red leather jacket form Michael Jackson's "Bad" video.

Apparently, you can also win a lot of money. Good luck and rock on!

Rock History: What to See at Hard Rock Casino in Gary Eddie Van Halen's striped guitar and Michael Jackson's sequined glove are the highlights of the memorabilia on display the the Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana.

Get our free mobile app

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Grand Opening Two of the Jackson 5 were on hand as rock stars and dignitaries officially opened the $300 million Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana.