Ring in the new year and bet on 2022 being a good one at Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana. Sugar Ray will perform a free show on the Hard Rock Cafe stage.

UPDATE: We should know this by now, folks, everything is subject to change. Sugar Ray's management shared this statement on December 29.

"A member of our immediate touring party has tested positive for COVID-19 and to protect the safety of fans and everyone around us, we will sadly have to cancel our show at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana."

Smashmouth will take Sugar Ray's place on the Hard Rock stage for the New Year's Eve show.

Mark McGrath was there for the guitar-smashing grand opening of the $30M Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana on September 15, 2021, and he'll be returning before the year is over. Catch Sugar Ray live at the Hard Rock Cafe on New Year's Eve.

If you were at Greekfest in 2014, you know these guys know how to put on a great show. I went with absolutely no expectations and was thoroughly entertained. McGrath has parlayed the band's handful of hits into a side-hustle as a television host of shows like Extra and Don't Forget the Lyrics. A three-time champion of Rock & Roll Jeopardy, he has also been fired from Celebrity Apprentice, starred in Sharknado: The Second One, competed on Celebrity Wife Swap, Big Brother, and The Masked Singer. Mark McGrath was in the Scooby-Doo movie, appeared on the penultimate episode of The Office and hosts a weekend show on the 90s on satellite radio. How does the guy find time for all of this and his precise regimen of hair care?

His band Sugar Ray burst upon the scene in 1997 with "Fly," then avoided one-hit-wonder status by following that up with "Every Morning," "Someday," and "When It's Over." As we saw at Greekfest, the outfit has remained active and kept its chops sharp. They have got to be the only band that has shared the stage with The Rolling Stones, KISS, and Sex Pistols, while collaborating with Run-DMC and being interpolated by Post Malone. Sugar Ray takes the Hard Rock Cafe stage at 8:30 pm inside the Hard Rock Casino, Northern Indiana on New Year's Eve.

