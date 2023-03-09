It's getting to be that magical time of the year when construction cones across the state will begin to blossom as construction season in Southwest Michigan is fast approaching!

In fact, for some Kalamazoo residents construction season has arrived early. Construction has already affected my daily commute as the one bridge I need to take to get to work is currently closed for the next 6 months. And let's be honest, it's probably going to take longer than expected-- it always does.

It seems like every road you turn down in Kalamazoo is in need of some sort of major pothole patch job at the very least. And don't even get me started on the new bike lanes downtown or the whole changing one-ways to two-ways headache!

As we get further into the year, here are the major construction projects scheduled around Kalamazoo that you should prepare for in 2023:

Road construction is a necessary evil. As much as I hate it, I know we'll all appreciate it once it's over. You can find a detailed list of upcoming projects from the City of Kalamazoo here.

With so many construction cones around town, some may say they are the "unofficial bird" of Kalamazoo: