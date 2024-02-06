ALERT: Another Round Of Rite-Aid Store Closures Continues in Ohio
Rite-Aid locations in Ohio will soon be shutting down as the company continues its efforts to restructure the company after filing for bankruptcy protection. While only a few Rite-Aid stores in Ohio were going to close, the company has announced that more stores will have to shut their doors.
Rite-Aid Announces More Store Closures In Bankruptcy Filing
According to Forbes, Rite-Aid has closed 200 stores since filing for bankruptcy in October 2023. While the company initially planned to close 154 stores, the list of closures has grown as the proceedings have continued. Rite said in a statement:
“Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business,”
While seven were set to close in Ohio, there are now nine store closures after two stores have recently been added to the list.
Ohio Rite-Aid Stores That Will Soon Be Closed
The following Ohio Rite-Aid stores are included in recently released bankruptcy court documents:
- 2975 West Market St. in Fairlawn
- 8085 Broadview Road in Broadview Heights
- 36212 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby
- 3010 Whipple Ave. in Canton
- 614 Bradshaw Ave. in East Liverpool
- 4332 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton
- 501 Water St. in Chardon
- 2709 Broadway Ave. in Lorain
- 15596 West High St. in Middlefield
Rite-Aid has not said when the closures will happen, but more locations could continue to close across the country. Rite-Aid store closures have also impacted other states like Michigan, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.
Ohio's Leading Causes of Death
Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison
The 10 Secret Spots Ohio Burglars Target First in Your Home
Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison