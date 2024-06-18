Drugstore Chain Shuts Down 27 More Locations, MI And OH Impacted
Many businesses in Michigan and Ohio have faced financial struggles and staff shortages, and more consumers moving to do business online has led to restructuring efforts to save them. And one drugstore chain that has already shut down several locations will continue closing nearly 30 more stores in Ohio and Michigan.
According to Forbes, Rite-Aid has closed 200 stores since filing for bankruptcy in October 2023. While the company initially planned to close 154 stores, the list of closures has grown as the proceedings have continued. In a recent court filing, the chain plans to close 12 more stores in Michigan and 15 in Ohio. According to the court documents, these stores have until June 27 to file an objection to the closures. Check the list below to see if your neighborhood store is affected:
Michigan Rite-Aid Store Closings:
- Livonia, MI - 37399 Six Mile Rd
- Burton, MI - G4033 Fenton Rd
- Burton, MI - 6026 Lapeer Rd
- Flint, MI - 4519 Richfield Rd
- Ludington, MI - 936 E Ludington Ave
- Wyandotte, MI - 1998 Biddle Ave
- Spring Lake, MI - 603 E Savidge St
- Bay City, MI - 3880 Wilder Rd
- Marlette, MI - 2985 Main Street
- Grosse Pointe Farms, MI - 107 Kercheval Ave
- Milford, MI- 640 N Milford Rd
- Allen Park, MI - 15411 Southfield Rd
Ohio Rite-Aid Store Closings
- Ashtabula, OH- 2148 Lake Ave
- Defiance, OH - 1816 E 2nd St
- Youngstown, OH- 3527 Canfield Rd
- Coshocton, OH- 218 Chestnut St
- Springfield, OH- 1805 S Limestone St
- Cleveland, OH- 3402 Clark Ave
- Oregon, OH- 3362 Navarre Ave
- Toledo, OH- 2434 W Laskey Rd
- Warren, OH- 1560 Parkman Rd NW
- Alliance, OH- 1895 W State St
- Massillon, OH- Lincoln Way W
- Bowling Green, OH- 722-740 S Main St
- Wheelersburg, OH- 8130 River Rd
- St Marys, OH- 1502 Executive Drive
- Tiffin, OH- 530 W Market St
