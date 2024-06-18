Drugstore Chain Shuts Down 27 More Locations, MI And OH Impacted

Many businesses in Michigan and Ohio have faced financial struggles and staff shortages, and more consumers moving to do business online has led to restructuring efforts to save them. And one drugstore chain that has already shut down several locations will continue closing nearly 30 more stores in Ohio and Michigan.

Canva Canva loading...

Drugstore Chain Shuts Down 27 More Locations in MI And OH

According to Forbes, Rite-Aid has closed 200 stores since filing for bankruptcy in October 2023. While the company initially planned to close 154 stores, the list of closures has grown as the proceedings have continued. In a recent court filing, the chain plans to close 12 more stores in Michigan and 15 in Ohio. According to the court documents, these stores have until June 27 to file an objection to the closures. Check the list below to see if your neighborhood store is affected:

Get our free mobile app

Rite Aid's Stock Rises After Better Than Expected Earnings Report Getty Images loading...

Michigan Rite-Aid Store Closings:

Livonia, MI - 37399 Six Mile Rd Burton, MI - G4033 Fenton Rd Burton, MI - 6026 Lapeer Rd Flint, MI - 4519 Richfield Rd Ludington, MI - 936 E Ludington Ave Wyandotte, MI - 1998 Biddle Ave Spring Lake, MI - 603 E Savidge St Bay City, MI - 3880 Wilder Rd Marlette, MI - 2985 Main Street Grosse Pointe Farms, MI - 107 Kercheval Ave Milford, MI- 640 N Milford Rd Allen Park, MI - 15411 Southfield Rd

According To Reports, Rite Aid To File For Bankruptcy Protection Getty Images loading...

Ohio Rite-Aid Store Closings

Ashtabula, OH- 2148 Lake Ave Defiance, OH - 1816 E 2nd St Youngstown, OH- 3527 Canfield Rd Coshocton, OH- 218 Chestnut St Springfield, OH- 1805 S Limestone St Cleveland, OH- 3402 Clark Ave Oregon, OH- 3362 Navarre Ave Toledo, OH- 2434 W Laskey Rd Warren, OH- 1560 Parkman Rd NW Alliance, OH- 1895 W State St Massillon, OH- Lincoln Way W Bowling Green, OH- 722-740 S Main St Wheelersburg, OH- 8130 River Rd St Marys, OH- 1502 Executive Drive Tiffin, OH- 530 W Market St

Read More: 15 Things You NEED To Know If You're New To Michigan

Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024 Here is a look at some of our favorite big brands that will be closing locations in an effort to stop losing money at stores that are underperforming. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins