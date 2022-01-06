Did Reverse Fast Food Rage Just Happen at an Illinois Taco Bell?

A Taco Bell employee allegedly had a mexi-meltdown which could lead to a battery charge.

Fast food rage is all the, well, rage these days. People lose their minds over incorrect orders and lash out at underpaid restaurant workers. Sometimes they lose their minds over correct orders. It really has become a disturbing trend in the U.S. over the last 4 or 5 years. This fast food rage incident, however, took place at a Tinley Park, Illinois Taco Bell on December 27th.

Get our free mobile app

This is what Tinley Park Police Chief Matt Walsh had to say to Patch.com about the investigation,

She went through the drive-thru, had some food and apparently it was stale. The employee was under the impression the food was not stale.

When police arrived on the scene they found a woman with food in her hair. The customer is accusing the Taco Bell employee of throwing a bag of food at her face. The man accused of throwing the bag of food at the customer claims she threw it first and he threw it back. However, police were unable to find video footage of the customer throwing anything at the employee. The food-covered customer, who is visiting Tinley Park from North Carolina, does plan on pressing charges.

I don't mean to make light of a male employee throwing food at a female customer. But, I just heard Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza in Spring of this year. If that's true, Taco Bell, please throw that Mexican Pizza at my face asap.