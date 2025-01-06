Many big box brand stores in Indiana announced massive closures in 2024, and the trend continues in 2025.

Major Retail Chains In Indiana Shutting Down Locations In 2025

Several retail chains in Indiana have been shutting down stores at a worrying pace. According to Retail Dive, stores are closing due to the rapid rise of online shopping and changes in customer spending habits. Coupled with factors like inflation, and rising labor costs, the pandemic's impact on retail has caused many brick-and-mortar stores to struggle to stay afloat. Hundreds of locations of big brand stores are scheduled to shut down soon, including one of America's oldest department stores.

Sears closed its last location in Indiana in 2022. With only 7 stores left in the U.S., the department store may see its final wave of closures in 2025. But, there is hope that business could go on like one beloved department store that shuttered all brick-and-mortar locations. Lord & Taylor will rebrand and make an online comeback in 2025.

While many Indiana residents prefer online shopping, some like the convenience of getting what they need from a brick-and-mortar location. And It’s not the end of retail as we know it. Some brands will go out of business and close all stores in 2025, but others, like Walmart and Starbucks, will only close a few underperforming stores. Check the list below to see which major retailers will close some or all locations this year.

