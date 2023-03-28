5 Roadside Restaurants To Try Between Detroit and Kalamazoo

Over the weekend, I found myself traveling back to the Kalamazoo area from Detroit. I had flown back into town in the afternoon and was soon starving. But, where to stop?

I noticed there weren't many lists (or any at all) that detailed the best spots to stop at along my journey down I-94 so, I decided to make my own. Browsing the site iexitapp.com, which lists all of the restaurants at each exit along a chosen path, here are at least 5 restaurants you can try between Kalamazoo and Detroit:

These are specific to I-94 and can be found just off the highway.

1. Johnny's On the Lake Bar and Grill

Johnny's might be a few minutes off the highway in the Detroit area but, if you're looking to take a break from the road, they apparently have a great view. Johnny's sits right on Belleville Lake and offers both indoor and outdoor seating. Take a look at their menu and more on their website.

2. Zingerman's Roadhouse

Located in Ann Arbor, Zingerman's Roadhouse's slogan is "really good American food." With that in mind, their menu seems to offer something for everyone. And, according to their website, they have award-winning mac 'n' cheese. Consider me sold. Find their breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus here.

3. Frosty Dan's

Frosty Dan's, in Albion, has been family owned and operated since 1971. As you might guess, their menu mostly consists of sweet treats like specialty sundaes and slushies. But, they also serve menu items like hot dogs and chili cheese fries. Since they are mainly an ice cream establishment, they may be seasonal. Be sure to check before visiting. Find their website here.

4. Arlene's Truck Stop

Honestly, I didn't expect to add a truck stop to this list but, Arlene's in Battle Creek is rated at nearly 5 stars on Google. It looks like their menu changes daily and prices seem to be pretty fair. That french toast does look scrumptious. While they don't have an official website listed, you can find their daily menu items on their Facebook page.

5. The Crew

Located in Kalamazoo, The Crew is a breakfast/lunch/dinner establishment that happens to serve breakfast all day. This spot was actually started by former employees of Perkins. When the local Perkins closed, the former co-workers always stayed in touch and eventually decided to open their own establishment. Their menu is pretty large with lots of options for all. Check it out here.

The road from Detroit to Kalamazoo is pretty long with lots and lots of restaurants in between. These were simply a few choices. Hopefully, they can provide a hot meal and a bit of relief from driving should you decide to stop by.

