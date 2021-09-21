Referee Crew Trapped in Locker Room After Questionable Call

Yet, another story of grown ups acting like children. #OhioStopIt

Sure, we give Ohio a hard time, but let's face it, this isn't just an Ohio problem. Thousands of adults all over the United States have been throwing tantrums like toddlers at an alarming pace about the strangest things over the last couple of years.

This tantrum took place last Friday night in Columbus, Ohio during a high school football game as Grove City High School took on Central Crossing High School. Keith Dalton and the rest of the referees found themselves locked in the locker room after the game according to NBC 4,

Dalton believes this action was taken against him and his crew for a controversial call made during the game, after which he says an assistant coach for Grove City came onto the field and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

It's not that the doors were locked. Someone had barricaded them inside the locker room by pushing a vending machine against the exit. The principal and the head coach of Grove City High School apologized to the crew.

At this time the Grove City Police Department is investigating the incident. The referee crew that found themselves trapped in a locker room are filing charges.

