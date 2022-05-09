Can you imagine waking up everyday inside of a castle? Well with all of the cool architecture and style of houses around Michigan, that dream can become more and more of a reality as time goes on. Now when you think of a castle, the last place you're most likely expecting to see one is in Battle Creek, but this house's inspiration was most definitely taken from the thing of fairy tales. The house that is currently for sale is located at 443 Main St, Battle Creek, MI 49014 and is a beautiful 5 bedroom, three bathroom house which totes an impressive 3,429 square feet.

The house was originally built in 1906 and was listed only a week ago from Five Star Real Estate. If you look closely you'll even notice a wishing well on the corner of the property. Someone was actually able to find a drawing of the house when it was first built and it looks even more like a real life castle. People have been raving about the listing since it made it's rounds on social media.

Since it now has a flat roof, it could have led to structural problems resulting in the removal of the third floor, but it's still an awesome listing:

Rare Opportunity! Beautiful castle like setting in the heart of Battle Creek. Home Features a Parlor, Kitchen, Den, Family Room, Dining Room. Upper Level Features 4 oversized Bedrooms with high ceilings that are all off a circular hallway centered on a chandelier that hangs from 2nd to 1st floor Foyer. Wrap around porch and two 2nd floor private balconies. Basement Is Finished With Additional Bedroom and family room. Exterior Is All Stone.