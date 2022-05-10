Kalamazoo, Here’s How To Spring Into Summer For $500

Kalamazoo, Here&#8217;s How To Spring Into Summer For $500

Kalamazoo, we want to help you Spring Into Summer with a $500 Visa Gift Card thanks to our friends at J Rittenmeyer USA. But how do you get your hands on it? It's simple...

Here's How It Works

Once a day, we'll be dropping a blue button into one of our articles that says "Spring Into Summer." All you have to do is simply click on the button and click on the daily entry. But each daily entry lasts only 24 hours, so make sure everyday you listen to our station on where to find the article that has the entry button, or just click on the articles and find it.

Someone in Southwest MI is about to be $500 richer, now get readin'.

 

