About 4 hours a little Southwest of Kalamazoo in Moline, Illinois, there is a house that has been driving some of the people who live there nuts, that is of course except for the family that lives there. In who could be in contention for "Mom of the Year," Taylor Berg let her two sons pick out the color scheme of their house last year, and when they wanting it rainbow colored, Taylor went right to work. The three ended up finishing the house exactly how they wanted it, but the paint job actually caused quite a bit of controversy in the community however.

The city had actually sent them a notice saying they planned on fining Taylor every single day until it was covered up:

Get our free mobile app

I got a notice from the city I had to repaint so it was up to code, otherwise I would receive a $750 fine, per day, ‘til it was done

A Change of Heart

There was an overwhelming amount of support for the paint job from residents who drove by, and finally last year, Taylor received a written letter from the city which was a formal retraction of the citation, allowing her and her sons to maintain the paint job without repercussions.

Considering this was all done during the Pandemic, I personally find it a little off color (if you'll excuse the terrible pun) for the city to even think about fining a family a stupid amount of money, EVERYDAY, for keeping themselves busy while there was literally nothing to do last year. I'm glad this home continues to drive the residents nuts, in the best possible way. Check out aa video of the house below.