Perfect for the Summer, Rail-Bike Tours Come to North Michigan

Bicycles for railroads. They are a thing and, yes, you can experience it for yourself this summer.

It was just last year that I learned, for the first time in my 34 years of life, about the existence of rail bikes:

A few of these contraptions look like they were welded together in someone's garage but, they've become a popular attraction over the years. In the United States alone, you'll find options for rail biking in California, Nevada, New York, Maine, Washington, and beyond. Here's a quick glimpse at rail biking out of New Jersey:

While they've existed in the state for a long time, rail biking as an attraction is finally coming to Michigan. As reported by mlive.com, Michigan's first rail-biking adventure will be debuting in Traverse City this summer.

They'll be offered by the company Wheels on Rails which is based just outside of Traverse City in Grawn, MI.

How Much is the Tour?

Going by their website, there are two different tours available. You can either choose a tandem bike (2 people) or a quad bike (4 people).

The tours last about an hour and will be available seasonally Thursday through Monday starting on May 25th and ending on September 10th. The booking times are open from 9 am to 3 pm.

The tandem bike will cost $89 and the quad bike will cost $159. From what I can tell that's per bike, not per person. You can find all the booking information here.

They're Hiring

Just in case you're looking for a summer job, Wheels on Rails is hiring. You can find their requirements and job expectations here.

For more information and updates follow Wheels on Rails on Facebook.

