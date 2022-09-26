Pure Michigan – 7 Wonders Of The Great Lakes State

Michiganders do not have to leave the state to enjoy adventures. The Great Lakes State is full of beauty and unique vacation destinations. As a matter of fact, people from all over the world come to Michigan to enjoy the state's seven wonders. Do you know what they are?

Michigan has so much to offer in terms of outdoor natural beauty from the Great Lakes to Tahquamenon Falls and let's not forget about Mackinac Island. Yes, all of the above do indeed make the list of Michigan's seven wonders.

Have you been to all five Great Lakes in Michigan? How about the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula? Sadly as a lifelong Michigan resident, my answer to that question is no.

One of the most popular wonders on the list is Mackinac Island. According to Google, roughly one million people visit the island a year. Mackinac Island is also a coveted location for seasonal employees.

Grab a Michigan beer (or Faygo pop) and enjoy the list of Michigan's seven wonders below. If you are a lifelong Michigander too, let's make an effort to get out and explore our state. For now, start with the video tour below.

1.) The Great Lakes

2.) Mackinac Bridge

3.) The Grand Hotel

4.) Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

5.) Mackinac Island

6.) Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

7.) Tahquamenon Falls

