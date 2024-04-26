America’s Worst Bacon Allegedly Sold All Over Michigan

A recent survey slammed a bacon brand that is all over Michigan, as the worst in America. Do you agree?

We have to start this article out with two very important points before we move forward.

We have no opinion nor solid data that the bacon that the people in this survey are throwing under the bus is that bad. Don't come for us. I barely like bacon. Yeah, I said it. It's just OK. Now you can come for us.

Because of the intense passion and popularity of bacon in the United States, 247Wallst.com decided to find out which bacon brand was the least favorite and why. This is why they recently published '7 Bacon Brands to Avoid.'

The worst bacon in the U.S. is sold in Michigan. Canva loading...

Great Value Hickory Smoked Lower Sodium Bacon can be found at every Walmart in the state of Michigan and it was rated the worst bacon in the U.S. according to the 247Wallst.com survey. In fact, this bacon received 400 1-star reviews on Walmart's website according to 247Wallst.com,

Some customers noted the bacon had turned brown or gray even though it had not reached the expiration date yet. Many refer to the inferior packaging, saying the seal was damaged when they purchased it.

People voted on Turkey Bacon in this survey as well. Jennie-O Turkey Bacon was voted the worst among the turkey bacon brands in this survey. You can find Jennie-O products on Meijer shelves all over Michigan. The most commonly used description of this product was "slimy."

What do you think? Did this survey get it right or do you enjoy these bacon products? Let us know in the comments.

