Find your perfect pumpkin in SW Michigan this fall! Now that sunflower season has passed it's time to move on to the next trendy fall photo shoot location: the pumpkin patch.

We love Michigan for each and every one of its four seasons but let's be honest, fall is where Michigan truly shines!

There’s just something about layering up for a day on the farm-- you know you'll break a sweat under the fall sun as you pick apples and race through corn mazes, then bundle up into a cozy flannel come sundown to stay warm on moonlit hayrides and around crackling bonfires.

Admit it, you can smell the bonfire right now, can you?

From cider to fall foliage to historic covered bridges, Michigan truly has it all. However, we would be remiss to not acknowledge the Gene the Pumpkin Man-sized hole in our hearts this fall harvest season.

Read More: Gene the Pumpkin Mans Estate for Sale Incl. Orange Cadillac

Known for his passion for pumpkins and all things orange, 2025 will mark the first season since local Kalamazoo-area legend Gene the Pumpkin Man has passed. In December 2024 the family of Gene Rhodes shared the sad news on Facebook writing,

For 68 years Gene opened the farmyard to families looking for the perfect pumpkin. His infectious laugh and big personality brightened every visit...His orange cowboy hat and Cadillac were easily recognized around town. We thank you for sharing Gene with us and giving him many fond memories in return.

Check out these pumpkin patches located across Southwest Michigan where your next fall family tradition awaits you:

