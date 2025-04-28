While the major cities in Indiana attract visitors for their exciting attractions and entertainment, plenty of small-town gems bring the same appeal with their unique charm. One of America's prettiest small towns is here in the Hoosier State.

Indiana Community Named One Of America's Prettiest Small Towns

Have Clothes, Will Travel released the list of 15 of the Prettiest Small Towns in the United States as rated by Americans. One Indiana community is the prettiest small town with a perfect blend of history, charm, and scenic landscapes.



Madison, Indiana, takes the #7 spot on America's prettiest small towns list. Have Clothes Will Travel says this community offers a perfect mix of natural beauty and historical attractions, and is the best escape from the big city:

It has over 130 historic buildings, including Victorian homes and downtown storefronts. Visitors can take a walking tour, shop in antique shops and boutiques, or participate in outdoor activities.

Madison's riverfront, known as the Riverwalk Trail, is the perfect place where visitors have a front-row seat to river traffic, sunset views, strolls, bike rides, and summer concerts and festivals.

Outdoor enthusiasts can visit Clifty Falls State Park, just minutes from downtown. The park features 70-foot gorges, hiking trails, and impressive waterfalls. Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge offers bird-watching, wildlife viewing, and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

Visit one of the prettiest small towns in America, found here in the Hoosier state, Madison, Indiana.

